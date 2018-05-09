DUTCH HARBOR, Alaska — A 55-year-old Alaska commercial fisherman was killed when he was struck by a boat’s line.

Alaska State Troopers say Christopher O’Callaghan died May 2 on the Ocean Hunter, a 95-foot (29-meter) longline trawler that fishes in the Bering Sea.

The accident occurred as the Ocean Hunter transferred fish to another vessel in the open sea. The vessels were tied to each other.

Several crew members told troopers a slack line suddenly went taut and struck O’Callaghan on the chest.

He suffered bruises and fatal internal injuries.

O’Callaghan’s body was transported to Dutch Harbor.

The state medical examiner requested an autopsy.