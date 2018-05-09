NEW YORK (AP) — The Washington Post has told columnist Hugh Hewitt not to write about Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt after it was revealed that Hewitt helped arrange a meeting with the EPA chief and lawyers interested in cleaning up pollution in California.

MSNBC on Wednesday also said it had given Hewitt a verbal warning about the issue. Hewitt, who has a nationally syndicated radio show, also hosts a weekend show on the television news network.

His interactions with Pruitt came to light in documents about the administrator’s correspondence retrieved by the Sierra Club. Hewitt had made the request for colleagues who represent the Orange County Water District, who want a site in the Anaheim area cleaned up.

Hewitt has called it a non-story.