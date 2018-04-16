MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — Former FBI director James Comey will speak as part of Purdue University Northwest’s Sinai Forum this September.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that Comey will lead off the five-speaker series on Sept. 9 in Michigan City. Comey is embarking on a publicity rollout of his book, “A Higher Loyalty,” which offers his version of the highly controversial events surrounding his firing by President Donald Trump and the Russia and Hillary Clinton email investigations.

Sinai Forum executive director Leslie Plesac says Comey “was a big catch.” Chesterton-based food cutting technology company Urschel Laboratories Inc. is sponsoring Comey’s speech. Urschel Laboratories CEO Rick Urschel says the company wanted to sponsor Comey’s event “so people could hear him tell his story.”

The forum has hosted figures like Eleanor Roosevelt and Walter Cronkite since 1953.

