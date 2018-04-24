NEW YORK (AP) — James Comey’s “A Higher Loyalty” had a very big opening week.
Flatiron Books announced Tuesday that sales topped 600,000 copies, a number that includes print, audio and e-books. The former FBI director’s memoir has been one of the year’s most anticipated releases. It includes his accounts of investigating Hillary Clinton’s emails and of his awkward encounters with President Donald Trump.
Comey, fired by Trump a year ago, has likened the president to a crime boss who values personal loyalty over service to the country. Published April 17, “A Higher Loyalty” is the hottest political book since Michael Wolff’s million-selling “Fire and Fury,” which came out in January.
Both books were published by imprints of Macmillan.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- The gaping hole in Sean Hannity's story about being Michael Cohen's client | Analysis
- Deputy: Man threw exercise weight, fatally striking girl, 2
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- Waffle House slaying suspect arrested after massive manhunt VIEW