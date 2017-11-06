LOS ANGELES (AP) — Comedian Patton Oswalt has married actress Meredith Salenger.

The 48-year-old Oswalt and Salenger, who’s 47, shared photos of the Saturday ceremony and reception at Jim Henson Studios in Los Angeles on social media. Attendees included The Roots and “Tonight Show” bandleader Questlove, and singers Aimee Mann and Michael Penn, who serenaded the couple.

The wedding comes more than a year-and-a-half after Oswalt’s first wife, crime writer Michelle McNamara, died in her sleep at the age of 46.

Oswalt told The Associated Press earlier this year that McNamara died of a combination of prescription medication and an undiagnosed heart condition.

Oswalt’s and McNamara’s 8-year-old daughter, Alice, served as a flower girl at the ceremony.