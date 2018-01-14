LOS ANGELES (AP) — Comedian Aziz Ansari has responded to allegations of sexual misconduct by a woman he dated last year.
Ansari said in a statement Sunday that he apologized last year when she told him about her discomfort during a sexual encounter in his apartment he said he believed to be consensual.
The woman, identified as a 23-year-old photographer in an interview with Babe.net, says she was furious when she saw Ansari was wearing a “Time’s Up” pin while accepting a Golden Globe on Jan. 7.
She said it brought back memories of him assaulting her after a date in his apartment.
The next day, the woman texted Ansari letting him know that she was upset with his behavior that night.
Ansari says he was surprised and apologized.