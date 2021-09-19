Chris Rock on Sunday told his social media followers that he is sick with COVID-19 after a breakthrough infection, and the comedian urged people to get vaccinated.

In May, the 56-year-old comic and actor appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and told the show’s host that he couldn’t wait to get vaccinated. “I’m two-shots Rock, that’s what they call me,” he said before clarifying that he received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is a single dose.

He joked that he would have pushed aside his fellow actors to receive the vaccine. “I used my celebrity, Jimmy,” Rock said. “I didn’t care. I was like, ‘Hey, step aside, Betty White.’”

Rock didn’t elaborate on his symptoms, but his infection was a breakthrough case, meaning he got COVID despite being fully vaccinated.

There is still a lot that is not known about breakthrough infections. But with the extremely transmissible delta variant now representing more than 99% of all coronavirus cases in the United States, rising numbers of breakthrough cases are being reported. Still, they rarely result in hospitalization or death because vaccines have been shown to protect against severe illness.

A recent analysis of state-reported data from the Kaiser Family Foundation found that more than 9 in 10 COVID cases that resulted in hospitalization and death occurred among people who were not fully vaccinated.