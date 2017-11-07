FORT BENNING, Georgia (AP) — The Army’s new training brigade is looking beyond traditional best practices to see if soldiers meet the cultural and personality criteria to train local forces in dramatically different cultures.

It’s a reflection of the new reality of America at war: Army soldiers advising and building indigenous security forces, not doing the fighting for them on foreign soil.

Army Col. Scott Jackson says, “It starts with empathy.” Some tests are as simple as whether a soldier is comfortable holding hands with another man.

Jackson was hand-picked to command the Army’s first Security Force Assistance Brigade, which will train Afghan forces next year to battle Taliban and other insurgents.

He says, “To be an effective adviser you have to be willing to work within that culture without losing your cultural identity.”