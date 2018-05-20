COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A national advocacy group has designated a Columbus bicycle shop as the most bike-friendly business in Georgia.
The designation awarded to Ride On Bikes by the League of American Bicyclists has little to do with what the shop sells, or that it was the only bike shop in downtown Columbus when it opened 15 years ago.
Co-owner Jason McKenzie told the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer that one factor in the league’s decision was incentives the shop has to encourage employees to bike to work. He says Ride On Bikes has showers and lockers for its workers to use.
McKenzie says eight of the shop’s nine employees regularly ride bikes to work.
Ride On Bikes is the only business in Georgia to receive the league’s platinum designation for a bike-friendly business.