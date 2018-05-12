COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A group of residents is organizing resistance against a planned affordable housing apartment complex in Columbus.
The Columbus Ledger-Enquirer reports that the situation pitting an Atlanta-based developer against the residents is shaping up to be contentious.
The newspaper reports that TBG Residential proposes to construct a 94-unit complex on property that was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1972.
Residents say they’re concerned about increased traffic and other issues.
___
Information from: Columbus Ledger-Enquirer, http://ledger-enquirer.com