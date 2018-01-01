Share story

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — After a record number of homicides last year, Columbus experienced its first killing just 14 minutes into the New Year.

Police say a 30-year-old woman died at a hospital of injuries from a gunshot wound at 12:14 a.m. Monday.

Investigators say officers found Ashley Marie Newman about 11:20 p.m. Sunday while responding to the report of a shooting.

Police say Newman’s husband, 32-year-old Sean Newman, was taken into custody early Monday following a traffic accident and charged with murder. He hasn’t been appointed an attorney yet.

Columbus had 143 homicides in 2017, above the 139 tallied in 1991 during the crack cocaine epidemic.

In Cleveland, police are investigating the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man early Sunday.

