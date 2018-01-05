Share story

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — A proposed ordinance that would create a city landlord registry in south-central Indiana is facing opposition from property owners.

The Columbus ordinance would require any individual who rents out a property to provide the city with updated contact information and pay a fee.

Councilor Elaine Wagner tells WXIN-TV that the city can’t always reach property owners when there are code violations, fires or crime. She says it’s a burden sending about 1,000 certified letters per year that cost up to $10 each.

Landlord Susan Thayer Fye says the registry is additional paperwork with no real benefit. She fears it will drive away potential investors.

If the council approves the ordinance, Columbus would join a growing list of Indiana cities requiring such registries.

The first ordinance reading will occur January 16.

