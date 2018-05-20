COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Columbus police say SWAT officers fatally shot a man after he made a “threatening gesture” with a handgun during a stand-off.
Police say the shooting happened early Sunday morning in a neighborhood on the west side near the state capital’s downtown.
Police say they responded to reports late Saturday night of a man firing shots into the ground. Police say the man ran into a house and SWAT officers and a hostage team tried to negotiate with the man.
Police withheld the name of the victim while family was notified.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A royal wedding bridges the Atlantic and breaks old molds VIEW
- 'Epic takedown': Bill Gates draws laughs at Trump's expense
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- A Staten Island man found a safe with cash in his backyard — then things got weird
- Texas school shooting kills 10, deadliest since Parkland VIEW