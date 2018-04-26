COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio’s capital city have identified the two men found fatally shot inside a car Saturday.
Columbus police on Thursday identified the victims as 28-year-old Abdullahi Said Sharif Osman and 20-year-old Cabdul Khaliq Said Hussein.
Officers responded to a report of gunfire around 7:30 p.m. Saturday on the north side of the city and found a car crashed into a tree with the two men inside the vehicle. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives haven’t provided any information yet about suspects or why the men were shot.
