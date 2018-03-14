DENVER (AP) — Students at Columbine High School are participating in a nationwide school walkout to protest gun violence.

About 200 students left school and gathered on a soccer field next to the building Wednesday.

Some held homemade signs, including one that said “CO(Loves)FL”. They held red, white and blue balloons and released them as they read the names of the 17 people killed at Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the worst school shooting since the 1999 massacre at Columbine.

The names of the 13 people killed at Columbine were also read before the students observed a moment of silence.