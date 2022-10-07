NEW YORK — Columbia University and its affiliated hospitals on Friday announced a $165 million settlement with 147 patients of a former gynecologist accused of sexual abuse by dozens of women. Among the people who have accused him of abuse is Evelyn Yang, the wife of former presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

Robert Hadden, who according to the hospitals has not worked as a doctor since 2012, pleaded guilty in 2016 to abusing 19 women but was spared prison time. Now Hadden is awaiting trial on federal charges of enticing and inducing women, including a minor, to travel from outside New York state to his Manhattan offices to engage in illegal sex acts.

The hospitals will establish a compensation fund to distribute the money, according to a news release from the university. The settlement follows a $71.5 million deal reached last year between the hospitals and 79 of his former patients who had been represented by a different lawyer.

“We deeply regret the pain that Robert Hadden’s patients suffered and hope that these resolutions will provide some measure of support for the women he hurt,” Columbia University Irving Medical Center said in the release.

The investigation began in 2012 after a patient told the police that Hadden touched her sexually during an examination. Six women came forward with similar allegations, court records showed. In 2014, he was indicted on charges that included five counts of a criminal sexual act, two counts of forcible touching and two counts of sexual abuse.

But in a deal with the Manhattan district attorney’s office, Hadden pleaded guilty to a single felony count of criminal sexual act in the third degree, and a misdemeanor count of forcible touching. The prosecutor’s office agreed to not seek prison time and promised not to pursue new sexual abuse allegations against him. His sex-offender status was reduced so that it would end after 20 years and his name would not be on an online list of offenders.

That deal received scrutiny amid questions about how Cyrus Vance Jr., the former Manhattan district attorney, handled sex crimes — including the revelation that his office had asked that the lowest sex-offender status be given to Jeffrey Epstein in 2011.

In 2020, referring to Hadden, Evelyn Yang said in an interview with CNN that she had been sexually assaulted during a 2012 exam when she was pregnant.

“I was dressed and ready to go,” she told CNN. “Then, at the last minute, he kind of made up an excuse. He said something about, ‘I think you might need a C-section,’ and he proceeded to grab me over to him and undress me and examine me internally, ungloved.”

Yang said she testified before the 2014 grand jury that indicted Hadden, and she also was among the women who sued Columbia University and the hospitals.

Hadden’s is one of several high-profile cases in recent years that involved sexual abuse of patients by doctors.

Last year, the University of Southern California agreed to pay more than $1.1 billion to the former patients of a campus gynecologist accused of preying sexually on hundreds of women.

That same year, more than 500 girls and women who had been abused by Lawrence Nassar, the former doctor for the national gymnastics team, reached a $380 million deal with USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

In July, a pain doctor, Ricardo Cruciani, was found guilty in Manhattan on 12 counts of predatory sexual assault, sexual abuse, rape and other crimes. Cruciani was found dead in a suspected suicide at the Rikers Island jail complex in August.