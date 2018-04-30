NEW YORK (AP) — The last week of the academic year at Columbia University has been even more hectic than usual.

Papers have gone ungraded and review sessions unstaffed as protesting student carried out a week of strikes over the administration’s refusal to bargain with their union.

Monday was the last day of the week-long strike of the Graduate Workers of Columbia.

The National Labor Relations Board ruled almost two years ago that teaching assistants and research assistants at Columbia University were entitled to unionize. But administrators are still unwilling to negotiate and the university has filed a legal appeal.

New York Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Barnard College alumna Cynthia Nixon made an appearance on Monday, when she swung a pro-union sign over her coat and joined the picket line.