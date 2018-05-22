COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The Columbia City Council has approved construction projects that will lead to a new terminal at the Columbia Regional Airport.

The council on Monday authorized City Manager Mike Matthes to proceed with a $2.2 million hangar relocation and construction of a $1.58 million apron and taxiway.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the new hangar is expected to cost $2.2 million.

The city will own the land but Central Missouri Aviation will own the hangar.

