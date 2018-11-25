SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Seven trails in Oregon’s Columbia Gorge have been reopened for the first time since a massive 2017 wildfire.

The Statesman Journal reports the popular hiking trails reopened Friday. The trails that were reopened include Wahkeena Falls, Angel’s Rest and Horsetail Falls.

The trails had been closed because of the September 2017 Eagle Creek Fire, which spread across 78 square miles. Volunteers helped repair trails as soon as the blaze subsided.

Area trails have been gradually reopening.

Many trails and sites remain closed.

___

Information from: Statesman Journal, http://www.statesmanjournal.com