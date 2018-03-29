COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Columbia City Council candidate running on a public safety platform had been arrested for driving under the influence.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that 47-year-old Paul Love was cited for driving while intoxicated after an officer conducted a traffic stop Monday evening. Love registered a blood-alcohol content of 0.119 on a breathalyzer, over the legal limit of 0.08.

Love says he has Type 2 diabetes and his blood sugar level was extremely high, which could mirror intoxication. Love says he’ll take the case to court.

The Columbia Police Officers’ Union will continue to endorse Love. Union Executive Director Dale Roberts says it’s up to the judicial system to resolve the matter, but they’ll still endorse Love because the incident appears to have been a medical episode.

