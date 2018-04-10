PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Columbia Sportswear chief executive Tim Boyle is donating $1.5 million for the construction of a new homeless shelter in Portland.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the 100-bed shelter will be on city property under the Broadway Bridge. Boyle’s donation will go to Oregon Harbor of Hope, a nonprofit run by real estate developers trying to address the city’s problem with homelessness.

Boyle’s gift comes months after he expressed concern about the safety of the city’s downtown streets in an opinion piece published by The Oregonian.

