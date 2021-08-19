WASHINGTON — When Lauren Boebert, the pistol-packing Republican firebrand, was running for Congress last year, she traced her income to Shooters Grill, a restaurant she and her husband own in Rifle, Colo.

She suggested her husband also did some consulting, listing “Boebert Consulting — spouse” on her candidate form, but identified his income source as “N/A.”

Only now, with Boebert not just in Congress but on the House Natural Resources Committee, has she revealed that her husband made $478,000 last year working as a consultant for an energy firm. He made $460,000 the year before, she disclosed in a filing Tuesday with the House of Representatives. Her husband, Jayson Boebert, earned that income as a consultant for Terra Energy Productions, according to the filing.

Boebert has been a staunch advocate for the energy industry during her first six months in office, introducing a bill in February seeking to bar the president from issuing moratoriums on oil and gas leasing and permitting on some federal land.

Federal law requires members of Congress, as well as candidates, to file financial disclosure statements that include the income and assets of spouses and dependent children. Boebert’s failure to report her husband’s income from energy consulting plainly violates that requirement, said Kedric Payne, senior director of ethics for the Campaign Legal Center and a former deputy chief counsel in the Office of Congressional Ethics.

“Voters have a right to know what financial interest their elected officials might be beholden to,” he said.

Advertising

Payne said the matter should be reviewed by the Office of Congressional Ethics to determine whether the discrepancy arose from an oversight or an intentional failure to disclose. An intentional failure “could be criminal,” he said, with the potential to result in “large fines and possible imprisonment.”

Ben Stout, a spokesman for Boebert, did not respond to a request for comment. But he told The Associated Press, which first reported the discrepancy, that “Mr. Boebert has worked in energy production for 18 years and has had Boebert Consulting since 2012.”

Boebert Consulting was formed in 2012 but is classified as delinquent, according to the secretary of state’s office, meaning it hasn’t filed the necessary reports or kept a registered agent on file. No business by the name of Terra Energy Productions is registered in Colorado, according to a database maintained by the secretary of state’s office. Terra Energy Partners is an oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Houston. The company did not respond to several messages from The Washington Post.

This month, a branch of Terra Energy Partners registered as TEP Rocky Mountain asked Colorado’s Oil and Gas Conservation Commission to approve without a hearing its application for 17 new gas wells just outside Rifle in Garfield County, Colo., according to a letter to the commission. The application, originally filed in May, has faced blowback from Colorado’s chapter of the Sierra Club, among others.

Boebert’s belated disclosure of her husband’s income came on the same day the Federal Election Commission inquired about her use of campaign funds for personal expenses. A letter from a senior campaign finance analyst at the FEC asked Boebert’s campaign treasurer for additional information about four Venmo payments made in May and June of this year totaling more than $6,000. Filings describe each payment as a “personal expense of Lauren Boebert billed to campaign account in error.” The filings say the “expense has been reimbursed.”

That explanation did not satisfy the FEC analyst, who told the campaign’s treasurer to “inform the Commission of your corrective action immediately in writing and provide photocopies of any refund checks and/or letters reattributing or redesignating the contributions in question.” Boebert’s reelection campaign did not immediately respond to an email from The Post.

Advertising

Boebert, 34, toppled Scott Tipton, a five-term incumbent, in last year’s Republican primary and won handily in the general election for Colorado’s Republican-leaning 3rd District, which encompasses most of the state’s energy-rich Western Slope.

Soon after winning, she began talking about her aspirations for energy development.

“There certainly is uranium that we could work to extract, and I would love to be a part of that,” she told Colorado Public Radio in December 2020.