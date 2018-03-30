PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — A woman accused of running over and killing a man in downtown Pueblo has pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide.
The Pueblo Chieftain reported Friday that 29-year-old Rosalyn Hernandez struck a deal with prosecutors that calls for a prison term of up to 10 years for the Aug. 19 death of 25-year-old Christopher Piserchio. A charge of leaving the scene of an accident was dismissed.
Investigators say Hernandez was intoxicated when she ran over Piserchio as he was trying to break up a fight involving two men and two women. Piserchio died at a hospital, and Hernandez was arrested within 24 hours.
She is scheduled to be sentenced June 22.
___
Information from: The Pueblo Chieftain, http://www.chieftain.com