SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Police say a 50-year-old Colorado woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash near Moab in eastern Utah.
KUTV-TV reports an individual found the body of Cheryl Zimmerman of Lakewood, Colorado near a parked white SUV 12 miles (19 kilometers) north of Moab on Friday morning.
Police believes Zimmerman was struck sometime early Friday near her SUV.
Her official cause of death is still being determined.
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office and Utah Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.
Authorities are looking for a white semi-tractor with damage to the right side front that they suspect was involved in the crash.
Information from: KUTV-TV, http://www.kutv.com/