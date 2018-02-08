DENVER (AP) — A Colorado woman who sold a mixture of fentanyl and heroin that killed three people has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.
The Denver Post reports 28-year-old Jessica Rud was sentenced Tuesday after striking a deal with prosecutors and pleading guilty to a drug dealing conspiracy charge.
In December 2016, Rud sold the mixture called China White to three customers who later died of acute fentanyl toxicity.
One of the people who bought the drugs was found dead in a running car in Fort Collins, and the other two were found dead in a Loveland home.
Rud’s co-defendant, 27-year-old Chelsea Leonowicz, is set to be sentenced April 5. She told investigators she knew the drug was dangerous when she got high while smoking it from one hit.
