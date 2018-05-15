CRAIG, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado woman has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the killing of her husband.
The Craig Daily Press reports that a jury of 10 women and two men convicted 40-year-old Rachel Niemeyer in the death of 48-year-old Michael Freese.
The charges against Niemeyer arose from an Oct. 4 incident at Craig’s Bear Valley Inn, where Niemeyer and Freese had been staying since relocating to Craig several weeks before.
Court records say they were both offered jobs that day at the Clarion Inn & Suites and had been “drinking heavily” in celebration when they began “messing around” with Freese’s rifle. Freese was shot in the right ear and died at a hospital.
Niemeyer’s defense claimed Freese shot himself. Prosecutors said Niemeyer shot him in a drunken rage.
___
Information from: Craig Daily Press, http://www.craigdailypress.com