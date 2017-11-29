GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — A 60-year-old Colorado woman arrested in 2013 for having more than 30 pounds (13 kilograms) of marijuana in her basement has been acquitted at trial.

The Daily Sentinel reported Wednesday that Brenda Maggio’s attorney argued Colorado law doesn’t limit how much marijuana someone can possess if it comes from a legal grow. While prosecutors argued that Maggio and her son, Javier Maggio, also charged for the pot, had more active plants than allowed.

The jury sided with Maggio’s attorney and dropped all counts against her.

The mother and son were charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, marijuana possession of more than 12 ounces (340 grams) and manufacture of marijuana concentrate.

Javier Maggio pleaded guilty in exchange for a deferred judgment. His conviction will be dropped if he successfully completes probation.

___

Information from: The Daily Sentinel, http://www.gjsentinel.com