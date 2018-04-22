COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Investigators say a fire that burned 23 homes and more than 65 square miles (168 sq. kilometers) in southern Colorado was human-caused.

El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder says he thinks the fire could have been started by a discarded cigarette or a spark thrown by a passing vehicle. Lightning has been ruled out as a cause.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports the fire is believed to have started near Interstate 25 in southern El Paso County on Tuesday. It was fueled by gusty winds for two days before firefighters were able to contain it Thursday.

Rain and snow Friday and Saturday helped douse remaining hot spots.

Investigators have not determined if the fire was started accidentally or deliberately.

___

Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com