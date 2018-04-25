DENVER (AP) — A Colorado utility has announced it is leaving an informal transmission partnership between electricity service providers.

Xcel Energy’s Executive Vice President David Eves said in a statement issued Friday that the being a part of the Mountain West Transmission Group was no longer in the best interest of the company or its customers.

The Denver Post reports Xcel and several other utilities in the state formed the group in 2013 in effort to create regional transmission organization.

Recently, the group considered joining an existing transmission system, the Southwest Power Pool.

Xcel says it saw a risk of increased state regulation, limited opportunities to expand to the West and more limited benefits to customer if it stayed in the group.

