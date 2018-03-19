VAIL, Colo. (AP) — A pair of Colorado towns will host electric bus demonstrations as part of a project to upgrade their public buses to battery-electric.
The town of Vail will host a five-day demonstration beginning Tuesday and ending Saturday.
The 40-foot (12.2-meter), battery-electric bus manufactured by BYD will be in regular service on the in-town route between Lionshead and Vail Village. Rider feedback will be encouraged.
Breckenridge looks to lease two electric buses for next winter and will soon be starting a month-long demo of an electric bus from Proterra, an industry leader in the design and manufacture of zero-emission electric buses.
The Transit Advisory Committee and Breckenridge will celebrate the arrival of a Proterra Electric Bus on Thursday.
Breckenridge officials believe transitioning to electric buses will result in cleaner air, quieter runs through neighborhoods and better fuel efficiency.