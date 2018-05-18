The U.S. Army is creating new units in Colorado, Texas and Washington to advise and assist other countries’ military forces.

The Army said Friday the three security force assistance brigades will be at Fort Carson, Colorado; Fort Hood, Texas; and Joint Base Lewis-McCord, Washington.

The units are designed to take over the adviser role from combat units. The Army said they can also serve as the core of new combat units if needed.

The first security assistance brigade and a training academy were created last year at Fort Benning, Georgia. Another was placed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

The Army has said the units would have about 500 commissioned and non-commissioned officers. Members of Colorado’s congressional delegation say the units will have about 800 soldiers total.