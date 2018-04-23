DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s Supreme Court has ruled that six-term Republican U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn didn’t qualify for his party’s primary.

The court ruled Monday that Lamborn’s re-election campaign didn’t collect enough valid voter signatures to make the party’s June 26 primary.

It reversed a lower court ruling in a lawsuit that challenged the validity of voter signatures Lamborn’s campaign used to petition onto the primary.

Secretary of State Wayne Williams had approved Lamborn’s ballot petition on March 29.

Five Republican voters in Lamborn’s Colorado Springs-based district sued Williams.

They claimed seven circulators who collected signatures were not Colorado residents.

Lamborn is seeking a seventh term in Congress. State Sen. Owen Hill and Darryl Glenn, who challenged Democrat Michael Bennet for his U.S. Senate seat in 2016, also are in the GOP race.