WIDEFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a southern Colorado high school student has been arrested on suspicion of threatening his school and three staff members.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports that deputies arrested the boy Monday after the El Paso County Sheriff’s Department determined the threat at Widefield High School was credible.

No details of the alleged threat have been released.

The boy hasn’t been identified because he’s a juvenile. He was arrested on charges of inciting destruction of life or property and interference with staff, faculty or students of a school.

He was booked into a juvenile center. It wasn’t clear if he was being detained.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby says someone overheard the alleged threat Wednesday.

Widefield is on the southern edge of Colorado Springs.

