WIDEFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a southern Colorado high school student has been arrested on suspicion of threatening his school and three staff members.
The Colorado Springs Gazette reports that deputies arrested the boy Monday after the El Paso County Sheriff’s Department determined the threat at Widefield High School was credible.
No details of the alleged threat have been released.
The boy hasn’t been identified because he’s a juvenile. He was arrested on charges of inciting destruction of life or property and interference with staff, faculty or students of a school.
Most Read Stories
- How ‘Hitler’s car’ ended up parked in Medina
- ‘Suddenly there is a Confederate flag flying’ in Seattle’s Greenwood area – well, not quite
- Inslee confronts Trump on arming teachers, suggests ‘a little less tweeting … and a little more listening’
- Washington state lawmakers make speedy move to shield their records from the public
- Three more dog foods, treats recalled over possible contamination
He was booked into a juvenile center. It wasn’t clear if he was being detained.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby says someone overheard the alleged threat Wednesday.
Widefield is on the southern edge of Colorado Springs.
___
Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com