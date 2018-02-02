FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — The president of Colorado State University is denouncing members of a white nationalist group as Nazis after anti-immigration fliers attributed to it were posted around campus.
In a letter to students, faculty and staff Thursday, President Tony Frank said members of the Traditionalist Workers Party are unapologetic Nazis who advocate murdering anyone who doesn’t agree with them. Frank said the university supports free speech but said it needs to “shine a bright light” on such views.
The fliers were distributed ahead of a Friday appearance by the founder of Turning Point USA, a group that promotes free markets and limited government.
Even though they aren’t related, Frank said the fliers and the event have been conflated and raised fears on campus. He said security would be in place for the event.
