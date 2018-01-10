DENVER (AP) — Colorado House Speaker Crisanta Duran and Senate President Kevin Grantham have gaveled in the 2018 legislative session.

Lawmakers confront the tasks of roads and schools funding and shoring up the state pension fund, among other issues, in this election year.

They also convened Wednesday amid ongoing investigations into sexual harassment — and a review of the Legislature’s sexual harassment policy.

Democratic Rep. Steve Lebsock of Thornton, accused by fellow Democratic Rep. Faith Winter of sexual harassment, stoically said “Here” during roll call. Winter invited two other women who have also accused Lebsock of harassment to join her for opening day.

Lebsock denies the charges. An investigation is ongoing.

Term-limited Gov. John Hickenlooper delivers his final state of the state address on Thursday.