PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — The Colorado State Fair has a new general manager.

The Pueblo Chieftain reports Scott Stoller, general manager of the Silver Dollar Fair in Chico, California, has been named the new general manager of the Colorado State Fair, effective July 1.

Colorado Commissioner of Agriculture Don Brown on Wednesday announced Stoller’s selection.

Stoller will replace Sarah Cummings, who left as general manager late last year.

Longtime former Colorado State Fair General Manager Chris Wiseman has been serving in an interim capacity.

Wiseman will continue in his role until Stoller comes on board in July.

