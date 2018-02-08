PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — The Colorado Department of Transportation has started a campaign to curb marijuana-impaired driving.
The Pueblo Chieftain reports that the department announced the campaign called The Cannabis Conversation on Thursday. The initiative will gather residents’ opinions, behaviors and bits related to marijuana-impaired driving. Department officials will be speaking with members of the public at various events and festivals throughout the spring to gather feedback.
The department reports that 90 percent of marijuana users know they can get a DUI for driving high. Nonetheless, upward of 50 percent of users reported having consistently driven high within the last 30 days.
Colorado law specifies drivers with five nanograms or more of Delta 9-THC in their blood can be charged for DUI.
___
Information from: The Pueblo Chieftain, http://www.chieftain.com