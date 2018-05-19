COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The U.S. Army plans to add a new 800-soldier brigade to Fort Carson, which will give Colorado Springs more than 25,000 troops — the most since the Vietnam war.

The new unit, expected to be added in the coming months, will be a security force assistance brigade designed to train, advise and assist the militaries of U.S. allies.

Maj. Gen. Randy George tells The Colorado Springs Gazette the troops will be among the Army’s most highly trained tactical leaders.

The Fort Carson announcement follows news that Schriever Air Force Base will receive 150 troops from California and Peterson Air Force Base will add a new 100-member Colorado National Guard satellite squadron.

Department of Defense officials are expected to decide by the end of July whether to relocate Fort Carson’s 4,000-soldier 2nd Brigade Combat Team.

