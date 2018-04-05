COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The Colorado Springs Police Department is restoring two of its special units as it continues to climb out of a staffing shortage.

The Gazette reports the department will reinstate one Impact Unit and one Fugitive Unit in May.

The underlying goal is to drive down response times, which this year dropped to 11 minutes and 27 seconds — still more than three minutes above the target goal of 8 minutes.

The citywide Impact Unit, expected to have one sergeant and four officers, will focus on tracking and catching prolific offenders.

The Impact Unit previously consisted of about 20 officers.

The Fugitive Unit will have a sergeant, three officers and an El Paso County sheriff’s deputy.

While the city hasn’t staffed a fugitive team in more than a decade, the Impact Unit has only been shuttered since September 2016.

