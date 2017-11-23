COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a pastor associated with several churches that met at a Colorado Springs hotel has been arrested on charges of child sexual assault.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday that 22-year-old Romello Leach faces felony charges of sexual assault on a child with a pattern of abuse.

Leach was being held without bail and online jail records did not indicate whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. No phone listing could found for him.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby described Leach as a licensed minister. She didn’t identify the churches he led.

Kirby says deputies began investigating Leach in May.