COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado Springs hospital spokesman says more than 42 employees were laid off.

Penrose-St. Francis Health Services spokesman Chris Valentine said Tuesday that the layoffs included employees at all levels of the organization including the leader of the St. Francis Medical Center Mark Hartman.

The Gazette reports no doctors were dismissed.

Valentine says the hospital made the decision to lay off staff Monday.

They were first layoffs at the hospital in about a decade.

The hospital said in a statement that the layoffs were part of a “new staffing model” that would affect less than 2 percent of the hospital system’s employees.

The last day for affected employees will be in about two weeks.

Valentine says Penrose Hospital’s Chief Administrative Officer Lonnie Conner will take over the St. Francis Medical Center.

