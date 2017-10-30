COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Authorities have identified the 18-year-old student at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs who was killed by a hit-and-run driver this past weekend.
The Colorado Springs Gazette reports that Windsor resident Zachary S. Schlagel died in the crash on Sunday.
Police say Schlagel and two others were crossing Austin Bluffs Parkway when a truck heading east hit two of them and then fled. The other person struck suffered minor injuries.
In the aftermath, some university faculty and students have said the stretch of Austin Bluffs where the crash happened is known as being dangerous.
Most Read Stories
- 'He had the biggest heart in the world': Former Huskies sack king Daniel Te’o-Nesheim dead at age 30
- Seahawks trade for Houston left tackle Duane Brown, sending cornerback Jeremy Lane to the Texans WATCH
- Telling his teammates, ‘Have no fear,’ Seattle’s Russell Wilson finishes one of his finest hours | Larry Stone
- Russell Wilson outduels Deshaun Watson as Seahawks come away with thrilling 41-38 win over Texans
- First guilty plea, indictment of Trump aides in Russia probe VIEW
Police would not say whether the pedestrians were in a crosswalk.
Police said the truck has been found and the driver identified, but no arrest was announced.
___
Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com