COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Authorities have identified the 18-year-old student at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs who was killed by a hit-and-run driver this past weekend.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports that Windsor resident Zachary S. Schlagel died in the crash on Sunday.

Police say Schlagel and two others were crossing Austin Bluffs Parkway when a truck heading east hit two of them and then fled. The other person struck suffered minor injuries.

In the aftermath, some university faculty and students have said the stretch of Austin Bluffs where the crash happened is known as being dangerous.

Police would not say whether the pedestrians were in a crosswalk.

Police said the truck has been found and the driver identified, but no arrest was announced.

