LOVELAND, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado soldier has been killed in combat in Afghanistan.
The Defense Department said Tuesday that 22-year-old Spc. Gabriel D. Conde of Loveland died April 30 after he was hit by enemy small arms fire in the Tagab District of Afghanistan.
The Army is investigating.
Conde was assigned to the 25th Infantry Division at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. He was part of the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, an airborne unit.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Unprecedented U.S.-British project launches to study the world's most dangerous glacier
- Recycling innovator Eric Lundgren loses appeal on computer restore discs, must serve 15-month prison term
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
He deployed to Afghanistan in September.