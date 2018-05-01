LOVELAND, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado soldier has been killed in combat in Afghanistan.

The Defense Department said Tuesday that 22-year-old Spc. Gabriel D. Conde of Loveland died April 30 after he was hit by enemy small arms fire in the Tagab District of Afghanistan.

The Army is investigating.

Conde was assigned to the 25th Infantry Division at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. He was part of the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, an airborne unit.

He deployed to Afghanistan in September.