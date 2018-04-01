STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado ski town is debating where to allow a marijuana dispensary.

Rocky Mountain Remedies wants to open a store midway between downtown Steamboat Springs and the Steamboat ski resort on the edge of town.

The Steamboat City Council plans to vote on the application Tuesday.

Steamboat Today reports some worry the pot shop could mar the community’s family-friendly atmosphere. Others say it’s time for the ski town to treat marijuana dispensaries the same as liquor stores.

Approval could result in more pot dispensaries moving closer to the center of town.

The town planning commission voted 4-3 to recommend the move despite concern about traffic and allowing the dispensary near a karate academy.

