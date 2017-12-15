DENVER (AP) — The family of a Texas woman who fell to her death from a chairlift at a small Colorado ski resort as she was riding up with her two young daughters has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

William Huber, the girls’ father, filed the lawsuit in federal court in Denver on Friday, claiming that Ski Granby Ranch knew the lift was unsafe before the Dec. 29 accident that killed 40-year-old Kelly Huber, of San Antonio, and severely injured her daughters, then 9 and 12.

The lift malfunctioned and hit a support tower at the resort 90 miles (145 kilometers) west of Denver, causing the family to fall 25 feet (7.6 meters) onto hard-packed snow.

Granby Ranch representatives couldn’t be reached Friday evening, but CEO Melissa Cipriani told KMGH-TV in Denver that she had not seen the lawsuit.