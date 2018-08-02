CONIFER, Colo. (AP) — Travelers in Colorado are being urged to lock their cars when they’re in bear country.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado posted a video on Facebook that shows what can happen when a car is left unlocked and a bruin smells treats inside.
An officer used a rope to open the door and awaken the bear, which seemed to enjoy the food contents of a small station wagon before taking a nap. A half-eaten banana was left behind as the bear ran off into the woods.
The sheriff’s office wrote it’s “pawsitively sure” locking the door reduces the chances of losing important items and having a vehicle trashed.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Dry ice exposure leads to death of Dippin' Dots deliveryman's mother in Pierce County
- Court strikes down Trump push to cut 'sanctuary city' funds
- Police: Father was texting when he ran over toddler twice
- Mexico plane hit sudden, violent storm before crash VIEW
- Trump urges end to probe 'right now,' setting off new storm WATCH