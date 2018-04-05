DENVER (AP) — The Colorado state Senate has approved a $28.9 billion state budget package over the objections of fiscal conservatives and some Democrats.
The two-day budget debate transpired much like last week’s vote in the House of Representatives, with lawmakers approving millions of dollars in new spending on a myriad of pet projects, boosting funding to rural broadband, affordable housing and school security.
The 26-8 vote on Thursday sends the annual spending plan to conference committee, which will have to hammer out the differences between the House and Senate versions before it can become law.
A bipartisan majority also restored $750,000 in funding for film industry incentives, a governor’s office economic development program that fiscal conservatives and some Democrats for years have tried to abolish.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Woman says she reported abuse of 6 children dead, missing in SUV crash 5 years ago
- Washington state woman's DNA test told her she had a different father — her parents' fertility doctor
- Facebook hackers likely hit most users
- YouTube shooter was angry at company, visited gun range before shooting, police say
- YouTube shooter was angry over ‘adpocalypse’