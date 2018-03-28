PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado school district will operate on a four-day week beginning next school year.

The Pueblo Chieftain reports Pueblo City Schools will adopt the change for the 2018-19 academic year after a 4-1 vote Tuesday night.

Board President Barb Clementi voted against the change.

Clementi says she wants more discussion with the district’s nine bargaining groups, and various meet and confers, regarding the move.

Board member Dennis Maes made the resolution.

District Human Resources Director Eric DeCesaro recommended the district proceed with the four-day week.

Board member Bobby Gonzales says he envisions the switch as a “new beginning,” with no notable negative impact on students as a result.

___

Information from: The Pueblo Chieftain, http://www.chieftain.com