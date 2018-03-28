PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado school district will operate on a four-day week beginning next school year.
The Pueblo Chieftain reports Pueblo City Schools will adopt the change for the 2018-19 academic year after a 4-1 vote Tuesday night.
Board President Barb Clementi voted against the change.
Clementi says she wants more discussion with the district’s nine bargaining groups, and various meet and confers, regarding the move.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Man charged with shipping explosives to military sites
- Here's how to download all your data from Facebook: It might be a wake-up call | Analysis
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Grand jury won't indict 2 Columbus, Ohio, police officers who shot black man
Board member Dennis Maes made the resolution.
District Human Resources Director Eric DeCesaro recommended the district proceed with the four-day week.
Board member Bobby Gonzales says he envisions the switch as a “new beginning,” with no notable negative impact on students as a result.
___
Information from: The Pueblo Chieftain, http://www.chieftain.com