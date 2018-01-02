DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — Police in southwestern Colorado are using the premise of the popular game show “Family Feud” to catch criminals.

The Durango Police Department’s Facebook page allows the community to play “Fugitive Feud,” which lists the top suspects and their identifying information in the same format of the classic television show.

Cindi Taylor, the officer who created the section, tells The Durango Herald the game is a new take on the weekly wanted posters released by the department. She adds that community involvement is often crucial to capturing fugitives.

The department plans to continue posting weekly wanted posters, and well as monthly episodes of “Fugitive Feud.”

Information from: Durango Herald, http://www.durangoherald.com