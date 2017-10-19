COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Police have identified the 34-year-old man who they say shot his roommate and her 18-month-old baby before turning the gun and killing himself.

KKTV reports that John Grossetete shot the 27-year-old and her baby on Wednesday before shooting himself. The woman was shot in the arm and the child was hit in the hand. Both are expected to be OK.

Police say they were called to the Colorado Springs apartment hours before the shooting for a domestic situation involving the suspect, but they did not have enough evidence to charge anyone.

There were a total of six people inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, including another child in the bedroom where police say Grossetete opened fire.

